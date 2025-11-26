League title success for ATU Donegal Gaelic Footballers

The ATU Donegal men’s gaelic footballers won the Higher Education Division 2 league title on Wednesday night.

The Letterkenny College beat SETU Carlow 0-20 to 2-12 in Ballymacnab in County Armagh to take the title.

ATU were 2-9 to 0-9 down at half time but proved to be the better team in the second period out scoring their opponents 11-3.

Max Campbell, Paddy McElwee, Shane Callaghan, Oisin Caulfield, Ciaran O’Kane and Cormac Gallagher all played well for Maxi Curran’s side.

The win will no doubt give ATU Donegal a huge confidence boost ahead of the Trench Cup Championship which starts in the new year.

Highland Radio Sport will be talking with the ATU Manager Maxi Curran on Thursday evening’s Score programme after the 7pm news.

We’ll also be speaking with ATU Freshers manager Ryan McHugh whose side progressed to a league final this week.