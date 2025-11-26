Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
League title success for ATU Donegal Gaelic Footballers

ATU Gaelic Footballers. Photo Donegal GAA.

The ATU Donegal men’s gaelic footballers won the Higher Education Division 2 league title on Wednesday night.

The Letterkenny College beat SETU Carlow 0-20 to 2-12 in Ballymacnab in County Armagh to take the title.

ATU were 2-9 to 0-9 down at half time but proved to be the better team in the second period out scoring their opponents 11-3.

Max Campbell, Paddy McElwee, Shane Callaghan, Oisin Caulfield, Ciaran O’Kane and Cormac Gallagher all played well for Maxi Curran’s side.

The win will no doubt give ATU Donegal a huge confidence boost ahead of the Trench Cup Championship which starts in the new year.

Highland Radio Sport will be talking with the ATU Manager Maxi Curran on Thursday evening’s Score programme after the 7pm news.

We’ll also be speaking with ATU Freshers manager Ryan McHugh whose side progressed to a league final this week.

Top Stories

cliona
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

5ú Samhain Ruaille Buaille le Clíona Ní Ghallchóir

26 November 2025
éigse
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 19ú Samhain Éigse Sheáin Bháin & Cara House

26 November 2025
Tommy Rosney
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, The Country Boy

Tommy Talks Country With Donna Fargo

26 November 2025
tommy
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, The Country Boy

Tommy Talks Country With Bobby Chitwood

26 November 2025
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday November 26th

26 November 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigating racist attack in Derry’s Fountain estate

26 November 2025

