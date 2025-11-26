Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Masked man with knife terrifies staff at Derry fast-food premises

Staff at a fast-food premises in Derry were left terrified after a masked man entered brandishing a knife yesterday evening.

It’s reported that shortly before 8pm, the man approached the counter and demanded money from the till at the business on William Street.

After being confronted by a member of staff, he dropped the weapon and fled.

The knife has since been recovered by police.

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall, of slim build, and wearing a black coat.

It’s reported that as he left the premises, he and another male ran off in the direction of Chamberlain Street.

