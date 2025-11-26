Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Oil spill between Letterkenny and Churchill

People are being urged to drive with care on the R250 between Lower Main Street in Letterkenny and Churchill as there was an oil spill earlier today.

Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly says there is a lot of oil on the road, which is very slippy in places.

 

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday November 26th

26 November 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigating racist attack in Derry’s Fountain estate

26 November 2025
Cenotaph Diamond
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry investigating theft of wreaths from the Cenotaph

26 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-26 162517
News

Oil spill between Letterkenny and Churchill

26 November 2025
