Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Listener Tony is calling for a footpath to be developed between Dunfanaghy and Portnablagh, we learn later in the hour that there are plans for such a development. We chat to Edel Mangon ahead of a fundraiser she and her husband are having this weekend for Féileacáin which offers Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Support. Edel says it is because of the support they received following the death of baby Xander at 15 days:

Cllr Brian Carr calls for a series of measures to make Donegal beaches more accessible for emergency services, Kevin Byrne from the MND Association discusses a new partnership with 3 Donegal hotels to facilitate breaks for effected familes and Noeleen Devenney of the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre discusses this years art exhibition:

Cllr Martin McDermott calls on people in older homes to check their wiring following recent electrical fires and also updates on Cabinet discussions on the DCB scheme. Are you in a toxic friendship? We discuss the signs to look out for and how to manage it. Chris has business news and we chat to an Omagh optometrist who has worked on some of the biggest films of recent times:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

26 November 2025
ciara quigley
News

Police concerned for missing Derry woman Ciara Quigley

26 November 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seize herbal cannabis during Letterkenny house search

26 November 2025
An Post Vehicles
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fastway collapse puts pressure on An Post as parcel volumes soar

26 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

26 November 2025
ciara quigley
News

Police concerned for missing Derry woman Ciara Quigley

26 November 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seize herbal cannabis during Letterkenny house search

26 November 2025
An Post Vehicles
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fastway collapse puts pressure on An Post as parcel volumes soar

26 November 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Masked man with knife terrifies staff at Derry fast-food premises

26 November 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Man (20s) hospitalised following early morning crash in St Johnston

26 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube