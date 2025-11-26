Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



Listener Tony is calling for a footpath to be developed between Dunfanaghy and Portnablagh, we learn later in the hour that there are plans for such a development. We chat to Edel Mangon ahead of a fundraiser she and her husband are having this weekend for Féileacáin which offers Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Support. Edel says it is because of the support they received following the death of baby Xander at 15 days:



Cllr Brian Carr calls for a series of measures to make Donegal beaches more accessible for emergency services, Kevin Byrne from the MND Association discusses a new partnership with 3 Donegal hotels to facilitate breaks for effected familes and Noeleen Devenney of the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre discusses this years art exhibition:

Cllr Martin McDermott calls on people in older homes to check their wiring following recent electrical fires and also updates on Cabinet discussions on the DCB scheme. Are you in a toxic friendship? We discuss the signs to look out for and how to manage it. Chris has business news and we chat to an Omagh optometrist who has worked on some of the biggest films of recent times: