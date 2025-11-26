Police concerned for missing Derry woman Ciara Quigley

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Ciara Quigley from Derry.
She was last seen at 1:30pm on Monday.
Ciara is 4’10” tall and of slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities on 101.
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Ciara Quigley from Derry.
She was last seen at 1:30pm on Monday.
Ciara is 4’10” tall and of slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities on 101.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland