Police investigating racist attack in Derry’s Fountain estate

Police in Derry are appealing for information following criminal damage in The Fountain estate in the city where racially-motivated graffiti has been sprayed on the front wall of a home.

It is believed the damage was caused sometime overnight, and police are investigating this as a racially motivated hate crime.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood Condemned the incident, calling it a hateful attack on a Sudanese family that has embedded itself in the local community.

He says people who have come to the city, are raising their families, contributing to their community and doing their best to make a life for themselves deserve to live in peace.