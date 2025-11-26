PSNI in Derry investigating theft of wreaths from the Cenotaph

Police in Derry are investigating the theft of several wreaths that were laid earlier this month at The Cenotaph on The Diamond in the city.

Initially, on 11th November, one wreath was reported stolen however, following enquiries, police have established that a number of wreaths appear to have been stolen.

This is believed to have occurred late on Monday night, 10th November, around 11.30pm. This theft is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around this time and saw any suspicious behaviour, or captured footage on dash cam, in particular in the area of Butcher Street, or know where the wreaths are.