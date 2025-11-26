Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

PSNI in Derry investigating theft of wreaths from the Cenotaph

Police in Derry are investigating the theft of several wreaths that were laid earlier this month at The Cenotaph on The Diamond in the city.

Initially, on 11th November, one wreath was reported stolen however, following enquiries, police have established that a number of wreaths appear to have been stolen.

This is believed to have occurred late on Monday night, 10th November, around 11.30pm. This theft is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around this time and saw any suspicious behaviour, or captured footage on dash cam, in particular in the area of Butcher Street, or know where the wreaths are.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday November 26th

26 November 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigating racist attack in Derry’s Fountain estate

26 November 2025
Cenotaph Diamond
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry investigating theft of wreaths from the Cenotaph

26 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-26 162517
News

Oil spill between Letterkenny and Churchill

26 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday November 26th

26 November 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigating racist attack in Derry’s Fountain estate

26 November 2025
Cenotaph Diamond
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry investigating theft of wreaths from the Cenotaph

26 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-26 162517
News

Oil spill between Letterkenny and Churchill

26 November 2025
Minister James Browne
News, Top Stories

Browne publishes amendments to DCB Remediation bill

26 November 2025
Ten-T Update July 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

NDP review ringfences up to €1 billion for the Ten-T project in Donegal

26 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube