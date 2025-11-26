Violence against women needs all-island approach – Charles Ward



Deputy Charles Ward has called on the Government to take an all-island approach in addressing violence against women.

He presented data obtained in research undertaken by Ulster University which highlighted the gravity of the problem in Northern Ireland.

Deputy Ward told the Dáil last night that 1 in 2 women who have experienced violence in the north had done so in their childhood.

He also pointed out that men have a role to play and that the Government should hold Social Media companies to help in eliminating this violence and abuse: