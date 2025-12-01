Rob Slevin signs on Derry City

Rob Slevin is the latest new name at Derry City.

The 27 year old former Finn Harps and Galway United defender has penned a three year deal at The Brandywell.

Slevin joins the Candystripes after three seasons with Galway United and is City’s second signing in recent weeks following the capture of Darragh Markey from Drogheda United.

After making more than 30 appearances for Harps, he moved to Galway and appeared over 100 times for the Tribesmen. Part of the side that captured the First Division title in 2023 earning a return to the Premier. He appeared 39 times last season for Galway across League and Cup.

Meanwhile, Celtic Park may be an option for Derry City to host a number of home games next season.

It was reported over the weekend, Derry may play a number of fixtures at the neighboring Derry GAA venue with work on a new Brandywell grass hybrid pitch to commence in April.

The Independent is reporting, the Foylesiders are thought to be holding talks with the Derry County Board about using Celtic Park as a possible venue for a few matches in the 2026 season.

Derry City share the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium with Irish League Championship side Institute.