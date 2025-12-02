Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ulster firm up McKenna Cup fixtures

Ulster GAA have confirmed the fixture details for the return of the McKenna in January.

Jim McGuinness’s Donegal will start 2026 at home to Derry with the game fixed for the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny. Donegal’s away game to Antrim will be played in Cargin on Sunday 11th January.

The competition starts with a Friday evening game, Armagh’s hosting of Tyrone will take place on the 2nd January at the Athletic Grounds.

The semi finals will be played on Wednesday 14th with the final pencilled in for Saturday 17th January.

Top Stories

liscooley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for improved road safety at Liscooley crossroads

2 December 2025
Gritter
News

Gritting to resume through Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

2 December 2025
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

New DCB legislation given Government approval

2 December 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Malin Head records top wind speeds for month of November

2 December 2025
