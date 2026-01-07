St Eunan’s and Glenfin heading for Dubai to compete in Tir Chonaill Ladies Gulf Games

Two Donegal teams will travel to Dubai this weekend to complete in Donegal Dubai’s Tir Chonaill Ladies Gulf Games.

St Eunan’s and Glenfin’s Senior Ladies Teams will make up three of the teams competing in the 8-team tournament on Saturday.

The event is organised by two Letterkenny men – Conor Gibbons, who is Donegal Dubai Vice Chairman and Operations Lead, and former Dubai resident Sean McFadden.

The other teams competing in the nine-a-side tournament are Juimerah Gaels, Laochra Gaels, Sharjah Gaels and Kerry Middle-East.

All games will take place in The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.