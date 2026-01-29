The Score – 29/01/26

This week on The Score with Mark Gallagher…

Rally legend Rory Kennedy looks ahead to the new Irish Tarmac Championship which gets underway with the Galway International Rally this weekend, we speak to Declan Kerr about Friday’s Donegal Sports Star Awards, and we hear from Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair manager Michelle Ferguson after their success on the national stage yesterday…

Plus, in soccer, we hear from Derry City’s James McClean & Michael Duffy while we also take a look at this weekend’s big derby in the NIFL Premier Intermediate league between Strabane and Dergview…