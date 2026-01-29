Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

The Score – 29/01/26

This week on The Score with Mark Gallagher…

Rally legend Rory Kennedy looks ahead to the new Irish Tarmac Championship which gets underway with the Galway International Rally this weekend, we speak to Declan Kerr about Friday’s Donegal Sports Star Awards, and we hear from Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair manager Michelle Ferguson after their success on the national stage yesterday…

Plus, in soccer, we hear from Derry City’s James McClean & Michael Duffy while we also take a look at this weekend’s big derby in the NIFL Premier Intermediate league between Strabane and Dergview…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 29th

29 January 2026
Source: @jamie.ee.od on Instagram
News

Record €544 million invested in Ireland’s screen industry last year

29 January 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

£680,000 resurfacing works to begin on Strand Road in Derry

29 January 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Organised Crime Branch conducts searches in Creggan

29 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 29th

29 January 2026
Source: @jamie.ee.od on Instagram
News

Record €544 million invested in Ireland’s screen industry last year

29 January 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

£680,000 resurfacing works to begin on Strand Road in Derry

29 January 2026
police
News, Top Stories

Organised Crime Branch conducts searches in Creggan

29 January 2026
Screenshot 2026-01-29 143247
News

Emergency drainage works may cause delays and diversions in Burnfoot

29 January 2026
Catherina Gunne
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch road safety campaign for St Bridget’s holiday weekend

29 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube