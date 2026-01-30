Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC must give more priority to the small jobs that people want to see done – McDermott

Everyday, small jobs are not being given enough priority in Donegal County Council’s Draft Annual Service Delivery Plan for the coming year.

Cllr Martin McDermott says 42% of funding to the council is allocated to project based works which may be carried out over an extended period of time.

He believes that as a result, small day to day jobs lagg behind and in a bid to aid this, there should be a dedicated team for small scale works.

The draft plan was not passed, and is due to be revisited following talks on an MD level.

Cllr Mc Dermott says peoples’ priorities are clear from the calls councillors receive every day………..

roads policing car
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai promise a high visibility presence all over Donegal for the holiday weekend

30 January 2026
Irish-Rural-Link
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Rural Link says the threat of rural depopulation is very real

30 January 2026
Service Delivery Plan
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must give more priority to the small jobs that people want to see done – McDermott

30 January 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 29th

29 January 2026
