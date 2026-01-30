Doherty seeks meeting with Transport Minister to discuss proposed changes to Donegal – Dublin flight times

It’s emerged flight times between Donegal and Dublin may be changed significantly under the new Public Service Obligation Contract which is due to take effect at the end of next month.

Deputy Pearse Doherty is seeking for an urgent meeting with Transport Minister Dara O’Brien, with a draft contract envisaging later morning and evening flights to Dublin, and no afternoon flights at all.

Deputy Doherty says this makes it much more likely that people will be forced into having to stay overnight when flying to Dublin, and will be particularly disadvantageous for people with morning medical appointments.

Deputy Doherty says he also has serious concerns over the fact that the new contract will mean that the plane must travel up from Dublin each morning increasing the likelihood of flights being cancelled.

He says these issues must be addressed before a contract is signed………….……..

Statement in full –

Change to times of PSO flights to Dublin and loss of an afternoon flight completely unacceptable – Pearse Doherty TD

30/01/2026

Donegal TD and Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Finance Pearse Doherty has called for an urgent meeting with the Minister for Transport after it was confirmed that the new contract for PSO flights to take effect at the end of February from Donegal to Dublin will have different flight times and will mean the loss of an afternoon flight entirely.

Deputy Doherty also has serious concerns over the fact that the new contract will mean that the plane must travel up from Dublin each morning increasing the likelihood of cancelled flights.

Teachers Doherty said:

“It is absolutely scandalous that government didn’t insist on morning, afternoon and evening flights being included in any future contract for PSO flights. “Now, morning flights will be later and evening flights will be later and there will be no afternoon flights at all. This makes it much more likely that people will be forced into having to stay overnight when flying to Dublin and unable to come back the same day. “People in Donegal, including cancer patients, depend on these PSO flights. “The existing flight schedule works because it allows people to travel to Dublin, attend work or appointments, and return home the same day. That is not a luxury, it is a necessity for people in my community. “Cancer patients in Donegal also depend on these PSO flights to access treatment in Dublin. These changes to the current service will have devastating consequences for patients who are already under enormous physical and emotional strain.

“Patient need, not cost cutting, should have been the guiding principle in the contract negotiations.