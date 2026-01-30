Dylan Browne McMonagle is Donegal Sports Star of the Year 2025 – plus all the winners are revealed

Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle has been named as the winner of the Overall Donegal Sports Star of the Year Award for 2025.

The Irish champion flat jockey, he won the Group 1 Irish St. Ledger, and his first win at the Breeders Cup Turf Evert in California for legendary trainer Willie Mullins in what was a memorable year.

Having become National Aprrentice Champion in 2021 and 2022, he them became a professional jockey.

He also won the overall award for 2024.

This was the 50th staging of the awards and there was a full capacity audience in attendance for the presentation dinner held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, where the guest of honour was former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr.

There were 37 categories.

The 2025 Donegal Sports Star Awards nominees and winners are listed below.

ANGLING

Colm Coyle, Crossroads, Killygordon

James Donaghey, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club

Patrick Donaghey, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club

Zach Barnett, Porthall, Lifford

APPRECIATION

Brendan Patton, Finn Valley Fit for Life Running Group

Cathal Hagan, Donegal Community Games

Finn Valley Centre Move Your Way Programme

Joe Joyce, Rosses A.C.

ATHLETICS

Anne Marie McGlynn, Letterkenny A.C.

Lauren Callaghan, Finn Valley A.C.

Mark English, Finn Valley A.C.

BOXING

Alesha Mullis-Boyle, Dungloe Boxing Club

Caoimhin Connolly, Twin Towns A.B.C.

Matthew McCole, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns A.B.C.

BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Niamh McLaughlin, Moville (Gold Coast Suns, AFLW)

CLAY TARGET SHOOTING

Jens Bach, Killybegs

Joe O’Donnell, Carrigans & St. Johnston Gun Club

Jim Doherty, Newtowncunningham

CLUB

Finn Valley A.C.

Letterkenny Golf Club

Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Swilly Seals Swimming Club

Twin Towns A.B.C.

COACH / MANAGER

Corney Devlin, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club

Stephen McConnell, Letterkenny Rovers

Shaun Molloy, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

CYCLING

Jamie Meehan, Mountcharles

Odhran Doogan, Caldwell Cycles

DARTS

Adrian Devine, Buncrana

Denise Cassidy, Donegal Womens Darts

Dean Gallagher, Bridgend

Gerard McGlynn, Glenfin

EQUESTRIAN

Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny

Luke McAteer, Rathmullan

Oisin Orr, Rathmullan

Patrick McGettigan, Ballyare

GAELIC FOOTBALL

Brendan McCole, St. Nauls

Michael Murphy, Glenswilly

Michael Langan, St. Michaels

Finnbarr Roarty, Naomh Conaill

Laura Boyle, Naomh Columba

GYMNASTICS

James Mitchell, Citadel Gymnastics

Kailee Flinter, Citadel Gymnastics

Ruby Blake, Citadel Gymnastics

HALL OF FAME

Eamonn Harvey, Tir Chonaill AC

HOCKEY

Leanne Lecky, Raphoe Hockey Club

Luke Witherow, Banbridge Hockey Club

Matthew Lecky, Raphoe Hockey Club

HURLING

Conor Gartland, Burt

Gerry Gilmore, Setanta

Liam Óg McKinney, Burt

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

Catriona Jennings, Letterkenny A.C.

MARTIAL ARTS

Darragh Kelly, Moville

Liam Grant, Strike Martial Arts Academy, Derry

Philip Walker, Ulster Karate Do Federation

Zara Thompson, North West Shotokan Karate Club

MOTOR CYCLING

Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Caomhan Canny, Gleneely

MOTOR SPORT

Darren Curran, Redcastle

Jayden Mc Elhinney, Manorcunningham (Karting)

Kyle McBride, Carndonagh

Shane Byrne, Bruckless

PARA-ATHLETE

Catherine Grier, Ramelton

Samantha McColgan, Burnfoot

Teagan O’Reilly, Donegal Town

PRIMARY SCHOOL (LARGE >100)

Glenswilly N.S.

St. Mura’s N.S., Tooban, Burnfoot

PRIMARY SCHOOL (SMALL <100)

Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Clochán

Tiernasligo N.S., Dunaff, Clonmany

PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY

James Doherty, Drumfries National School

Lukas Janosik, Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana

Oran Doherty, Tiernasligo N.S., Dunaff, Clonmany

PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL

Aisling Alcorn, Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy

Caoimhe Mc Neill, Dooish National School

Éadaoin Nic Meanaman, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Clochán

PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER

Caolán Kelly, St. Aengus N.S., Bridgend

Laura Boal, Raphoe Central N.S.

Rory Grant, St. Mura’s N.S., Tooban, Burnfoot

Theresa Doherty, Tiernasligo N.S., Dunaff, Clonmany

ROWING

Alwin Krzempiec, Northwest Rowing Club

Erika Morrow, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Niamh Doogan, Kincasslagh Rowing Club

RUGBY

Grace Simati, Letterkenny R.F.C.

Jack Robinson, Letterkenny R.F.C.

Sadhbh McGrath, Cooke R.C. / Ulster

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY

Caolan McFadden, Loreto Community School, Milford

Cathal Mac Aoidh, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Josh Cullen, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Harry McIlwaine, The Royal & Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe

Joshua Wade, Errigal College, Letterkenny

Odhran McBrearty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL

Caoimhe Gallen, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Caoimhe Nic Aoidh, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Maryanne Níc a Bhaird, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Katie Louise Nic Mhonagail, Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal Átha Móir, An Clochán

Kyra Gavigan, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER

Ita Bn Uí Ghallóchóir, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

John Bosco Ó Gallachóir, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn

Kathy-Ann Gibson, The Royal & Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe

Lynnette Rodgers, Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny

Michelle Uí Fhearghusa, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Pádraig Mac Fhionnghaile, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

SOCCER

Corey Sheridan, Finn Harps

Ed McGinty, Shamrock Rovers

Gavin McAteer, Finn Harps

Josh Cullen, Finn Harps

SPECIAL ATHLETE (All winners)

Anna Hennessy, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club / Swilly Seals

Eoin Rooney, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club / Swilly Seals

Finn Harps League of Ireland Down Syndrome Futsal Team

Anna Hennessy

Daniel McGilloway

Daniel O’Reilly

David Crawford

Hughie Sweeney

Kealan Doherty

Lianne Kelly

Meg Carr

Shaun McCosker

SURF LIFESAVING

Alan Vaughan, Ballyshannon

Ava Doherty, Coolboy, Letterkenny

Ellie Martin, Letterkenny

SWIMMING

Cillian Murphy, Swilly Seals

Caoimhe Nic Aoidh, Swilly Seals

Éabha Nic Aoidh, Swilly Seals

TEAM

CLG Beart Senior Hurling Team

CLG Dhún na nGall Senior Men’s Football Team

CLG Naomh Columba Senior Ladies Team

Coláiste Ailigh Leitir Ceanainn Senior Boys Gaelic Football Team

Donegal Men’s County Darts Team

TRIATHLON

Mark McGinley, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Suzie Bogan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

YOUTH AWARD

Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns ABC

OVERALL WINNER