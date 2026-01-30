Dylan Browne McMonagle is Donegal Sports Star of the Year 2025 – plus all the winners are revealed

Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle has been named as the winner of the Overall Donegal Sports Star of the Year Award for 2025.
The Irish champion flat jockey, he won the Group 1 Irish St. Ledger, and his first win at the Breeders Cup Turf Evert in California for legendary trainer Willie Mullins in what was a memorable year.
Having become National Aprrentice Champion in 2021 and 2022, he them became a professional jockey.
He also won the overall award for 2024.
This was the 50th staging of the awards and there was a full capacity audience in attendance for the presentation dinner held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, where the guest of honour was former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr.
THERE WILL BE REATION AND MORE ON HIGHLAND RADIO SATURDAY SPORT.
There were 37 categories.
The 2025 Donegal Sports Star Awards nominees and winners are listed below.
The winners are highlighted in BOLD
ANGLING
Colm Coyle, Crossroads, Killygordon
James Donaghey, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club
Patrick Donaghey, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club
Zach Barnett, Porthall, Lifford
APPRECIATION
Brendan Patton, Finn Valley Fit for Life Running Group
Cathal Hagan, Donegal Community Games
Finn Valley Centre Move Your Way Programme
Joe Joyce, Rosses A.C.
ATHLETICS
Anne Marie McGlynn, Letterkenny A.C.
Lauren Callaghan, Finn Valley A.C.
Mark English, Finn Valley A.C.
BOXING
Alesha Mullis-Boyle, Dungloe Boxing Club
Caoimhin Connolly, Twin Towns A.B.C.
Matthew McCole, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns A.B.C.
BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT
Niamh McLaughlin, Moville (Gold Coast Suns, AFLW)
CLAY TARGET SHOOTING
Jens Bach, Killybegs
Joe O’Donnell, Carrigans & St. Johnston Gun Club
Jim Doherty, Newtowncunningham
CLUB
Finn Valley A.C.
Letterkenny Golf Club
Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Swilly Seals Swimming Club
Twin Towns A.B.C.
COACH / MANAGER
Corney Devlin, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club
Stephen McConnell, Letterkenny Rovers
Shaun Molloy, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
CYCLING
Jamie Meehan, Mountcharles
Odhran Doogan, Caldwell Cycles
DARTS
Adrian Devine, Buncrana
Denise Cassidy, Donegal Womens Darts
Dean Gallagher, Bridgend
Gerard McGlynn, Glenfin
EQUESTRIAN
Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny
Luke McAteer, Rathmullan
Oisin Orr, Rathmullan
Patrick McGettigan, Ballyare
GAELIC FOOTBALL
Brendan McCole, St. Nauls
Michael Murphy, Glenswilly
Michael Langan, St. Michaels
Finnbarr Roarty, Naomh Conaill
Laura Boyle, Naomh Columba
GYMNASTICS
James Mitchell, Citadel Gymnastics
Kailee Flinter, Citadel Gymnastics
Ruby Blake, Citadel Gymnastics
HALL OF FAME
Eamonn Harvey, Tir Chonaill AC
HOCKEY
Leanne Lecky, Raphoe Hockey Club
Luke Witherow, Banbridge Hockey Club
Matthew Lecky, Raphoe Hockey Club
HURLING
Conor Gartland, Burt
Gerry Gilmore, Setanta
Liam Óg McKinney, Burt
INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION
Catriona Jennings, Letterkenny A.C.
MARTIAL ARTS
Darragh Kelly, Moville
Liam Grant, Strike Martial Arts Academy, Derry
Philip Walker, Ulster Karate Do Federation
Zara Thompson, North West Shotokan Karate Club
MOTOR CYCLING
Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Caomhan Canny, Gleneely
MOTOR SPORT
Darren Curran, Redcastle
Jayden Mc Elhinney, Manorcunningham (Karting)
Kyle McBride, Carndonagh
Shane Byrne, Bruckless
PARA-ATHLETE
Catherine Grier, Ramelton
Samantha McColgan, Burnfoot
Teagan O’Reilly, Donegal Town
PRIMARY SCHOOL (LARGE >100)
Glenswilly N.S.
St. Mura’s N.S., Tooban, Burnfoot
PRIMARY SCHOOL (SMALL <100)
Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Clochán
Tiernasligo N.S., Dunaff, Clonmany
PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY
James Doherty, Drumfries National School
Lukas Janosik, Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana
Oran Doherty, Tiernasligo N.S., Dunaff, Clonmany
PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL
Aisling Alcorn, Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy
Caoimhe Mc Neill, Dooish National School
Éadaoin Nic Meanaman, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Clochán
PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER
Caolán Kelly, St. Aengus N.S., Bridgend
Laura Boal, Raphoe Central N.S.
Rory Grant, St. Mura’s N.S., Tooban, Burnfoot
Theresa Doherty, Tiernasligo N.S., Dunaff, Clonmany
ROWING
Alwin Krzempiec, Northwest Rowing Club
Erika Morrow, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Niamh Doogan, Kincasslagh Rowing Club
RUGBY
Grace Simati, Letterkenny R.F.C.
Jack Robinson, Letterkenny R.F.C.
Sadhbh McGrath, Cooke R.C. / Ulster
SECONDARY SCHOOL
Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY
Caolan McFadden, Loreto Community School, Milford
Cathal Mac Aoidh, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Josh Cullen, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Harry McIlwaine, The Royal & Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe
Joshua Wade, Errigal College, Letterkenny
Odhran McBrearty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL
Caoimhe Gallen, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Caoimhe Nic Aoidh, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Maryanne Níc a Bhaird, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Katie Louise Nic Mhonagail, Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal Átha Móir, An Clochán
Kyra Gavigan, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER
Ita Bn Uí Ghallóchóir, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
John Bosco Ó Gallachóir, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Kathy-Ann Gibson, The Royal & Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe
Lynnette Rodgers, Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny
Michelle Uí Fhearghusa, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Pádraig Mac Fhionnghaile, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
SOCCER
Corey Sheridan, Finn Harps
Ed McGinty, Shamrock Rovers
Gavin McAteer, Finn Harps
Josh Cullen, Finn Harps
SPECIAL ATHLETE (All winners)
Anna Hennessy, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club / Swilly Seals
Eoin Rooney, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club / Swilly Seals
Finn Harps League of Ireland Down Syndrome Futsal Team
Anna Hennessy
Daniel McGilloway
Daniel O’Reilly
David Crawford
Hughie Sweeney
Kealan Doherty
Lianne Kelly
Meg Carr
Shaun McCosker
SURF LIFESAVING
Alan Vaughan, Ballyshannon
Ava Doherty, Coolboy, Letterkenny
Ellie Martin, Letterkenny
SWIMMING
Cillian Murphy, Swilly Seals
Caoimhe Nic Aoidh, Swilly Seals
Éabha Nic Aoidh, Swilly Seals
TEAM
CLG Beart Senior Hurling Team
CLG Dhún na nGall Senior Men’s Football Team
CLG Naomh Columba Senior Ladies Team
Coláiste Ailigh Leitir Ceanainn Senior Boys Gaelic Football Team
Donegal Men’s County Darts Team
TRIATHLON
Mark McGinley, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Suzie Bogan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
YOUTH AWARD
Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns ABC
OVERALL WINNER