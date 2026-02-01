Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Aidy Delap reflects on Letterkenny Rovers Brian McCormick Cup Area final success

Letterkenny Rovers got their hands on the Brian McCormick Cup Letterkenny Area trophy on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a big win over rivals Bonagee United.

At the break, Rovers led 1-0 thanks to a strike from their captain Aidy Delap.

10 minutes into the second half, Stephen McConnell’s side were three to the good with Shane McNamee and Joel Gorman finding the net.

Lee McMonagle then sealed the victory with a header from a Gorman free kick.

After the game, Rovers captain Aidy Delap spoke with Chris Ashmore…

buncrana pier tragedy
News, Top Stories

Louise James reflects on grief and resilience ahead of 10-year Buncrana Pier Tragedy anniversary

1 February 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí attend scene of three-car collision in Stranorlar

1 February 2026
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority of driving test centres now within 10-week target

1 February 2026
Cao results leaving cert results
News

CAO registration closes today

1 February 2026
Advertisement

