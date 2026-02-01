Aidy Delap reflects on Letterkenny Rovers Brian McCormick Cup Area final success

Letterkenny Rovers got their hands on the Brian McCormick Cup Letterkenny Area trophy on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a big win over rivals Bonagee United.

At the break, Rovers led 1-0 thanks to a strike from their captain Aidy Delap.

10 minutes into the second half, Stephen McConnell’s side were three to the good with Shane McNamee and Joel Gorman finding the net.

Lee McMonagle then sealed the victory with a header from a Gorman free kick.

After the game, Rovers captain Aidy Delap spoke with Chris Ashmore…