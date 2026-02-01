Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 01/02/26

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Cockhill Celtic 7 QPS 0
Buncrana Hearts 6 Redcastle United 2
Carn FC 5 Aileach FC 0
Clonmany Shamrocks 1 Culdaff FC 0

HML Division One
Cockhill Res 3 Buncrana Res 5
Aileach Res p Gleneely Colts p
Sea Rovers 0 Carn Youths 1
Greencastle FC 1 Cockhill Youths 3
Dunree United 0 Glengad United 2

Inishowen Eng Division Two
Dunree Res p Redcastle Res p
Carn Res 4 Aileach Youth 2
Cockhill Colts 2 Culdaff Res 0
Moville Celtic 0 Clonmany Res 1
Greencastle Youth 0 Rashenny FC 3
Rashenny RES 0 QPS Youth 5
Glengad Res 2 Carrowmena FC 4

Top Stories

joe mulholland
News, Top Stories

Magill Summer School founder Dr Joe Mulholland dies aged 85

1 February 2026
buncrana pier tragedy
News, Top Stories

Louise James reflects on grief and resilience ahead of 10-year Buncrana Pier Tragedy anniversary

1 February 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí attend scene of three-car collision in Stranorlar

1 February 2026
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority of driving test centres now within 10-week target

1 February 2026
Related News

