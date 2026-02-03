Finbarr Roarty nominated for Player of the Week

Donegal’s Finbarr Roarty has been nominated for the GAA’s Player of the Week following for his performance in Sunday’s win over Kerry in Ballyshannon.

Last years Young Player of the Year continues to make an impact for Donegal where he contributed three points for Jim McGuinness’ team at Fr Tierney Park.

Galway’s Rob Finnerty and Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue are the other nominees.

Roarty is also on the team of the week along with his fellow county man Daire O’Baoil who scored the goal against the Kingdom boys.

Derry’s Conor Doherty is also named on this weeks team.