Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Department of Transport to proceed with signing of Dublin – Dublin PSO flight contract

The Department of Transport have been heavily criticised for their decision to proceed with the signing of the new Donegal–Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract.

This would mean the afternoon flights would end next month.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has condemned the decision to sign off on the contract, despite widespread concern from patients, airport management, businesses, and public representatives.

Deputy Gallagher says this will reduce flexibility and remove services that are relied upon everyday by cancer patients:

 

In a statement to Highland Radio, Donegal Airport says they are extremely disappointed with the decision, saying it does not meet the needs of the passengers using the service, nor does it maximise connectivity to the region.

They added that once they conclude the review of legal advice on this, the Board will make a considered decision on what is the best approach to this going forward and will make that position known to customers and the Department of Transport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday February 10th

10 February 2026
Mica-Home-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of properties in Ireland affected by defective blocks risen to 9,500

10 February 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Department of Transport to proceed with signing of Dublin – Dublin PSO flight contract

10 February 2026
online danger
News, Audio

Parents asked to discuss online risks with kids for Safer Internet Day

10 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday February 10th

10 February 2026
Mica-Home-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of properties in Ireland affected by defective blocks risen to 9,500

10 February 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Department of Transport to proceed with signing of Dublin – Dublin PSO flight contract

10 February 2026
online danger
News, Audio

Parents asked to discuss online risks with kids for Safer Internet Day

10 February 2026
Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

15,000-signature petition to be presented over Donegal–Dublin air link

10 February 2026
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO say industrial action may be needed to highlight hospital overcrowding in the West and North West

10 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube