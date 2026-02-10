Department of Transport to proceed with signing of Dublin – Dublin PSO flight contract

The Department of Transport have been heavily criticised for their decision to proceed with the signing of the new Donegal–Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract.

This would mean the afternoon flights would end next month.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has condemned the decision to sign off on the contract, despite widespread concern from patients, airport management, businesses, and public representatives.

Deputy Gallagher says this will reduce flexibility and remove services that are relied upon everyday by cancer patients:

In a statement to Highland Radio, Donegal Airport says they are extremely disappointed with the decision, saying it does not meet the needs of the passengers using the service, nor does it maximise connectivity to the region.

They added that once they conclude the review of legal advice on this, the Board will make a considered decision on what is the best approach to this going forward and will make that position known to customers and the Department of Transport.