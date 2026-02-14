Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Three changes in Donegal team for Mayo clash in Letterkenny

Ryan McHugh starts for Donegal on Sunday

In three changes to the team that started against Kerry two weeks ago, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Ryan McHugh and Oisin Gallen all return to the Donegal line-up for Sunday’s game against Mayo at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

McHugh and Gallen both came on as substitutes in the win over the All-Ireland Champions in Ballyshannon a fortnight ago.

Caolan McColgan, Kieran Gallagher and Daire O’Baoil, who had been in flying form but suffered a hand injury earlier this week, have all been left out of the squad.

2012 All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy has been named on the bench.

See the full squad below:

