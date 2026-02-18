Duffy & McLaughlin both out of Fight Night At The Valley event

Daniel Duffy and Cathal McLaughlin have both withdraw from Saturday Fight Night At The Valley this Saturday in Ballybofey.

Raphoe fighter Duffy, who was due to have his fourth professional fight, and Strabane native McLaughlin have both pulled out due to injuries.

The card will now be topped by Galway’s Jason Myers who will face Czech boxer Jiri Svacina in a six-round main event.

Wexford’s David Kennedy, Dublin’s Daniel Fakoyede, Aodhan Byrne of Kildare – who has family links with Ballybofey – and Sligo’s Thomas Myers are the Irish fighters on the main card.

In a hotly anticipated exhibition bout, Twin Towns’ Caoimhin Connolly will face fellow Donegal fighter Taylor Park, who boxes out of Raphoe BC.