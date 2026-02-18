Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, February 18th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, February 18th

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, February 18th

18 February 2026
e scooter
News

Gardaí seize e-scooters in Letterkenny following dangerous use

18 February 2026
Arrest
News

21% of probation releases in Donegal reoffended within a year

18 February 2026
cso irish
News, Top Stories

Donegal had the lowest median house price during 2025

18 February 2026
