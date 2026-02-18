National Transport Authority confirms cessation of Letterkenny Town Bus service

The National Transport Authority says it has received confirmation that the town bus service in Letterkenny formerly operated by Doherty Coaches on a commercial basis has now ceased.

Following a public consultation in August 2024, a plan was finalised by the NTA for new subsidised town bus services in Letterkenny under a Public Service Obligation..

In a statement to Highland Radio, they say the provision of the new services is subject to funding and operational readiness, and a firm timeline for their introduction cannot be provided at present.