Police investigate surge in anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills

Police are investigating a spate of anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills, including banging on doors, eggs being thrown at property, and doors being kicked.

It is reported that young people are involved.

Sergeant Harkin of the Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team said the behaviour is totally unacceptable and that the victims are being engaged with directly to progress investigations.

Patrols continue in the area in a bid to ease growing fears, particularly among older residents whose homes have been targeted.

An appeal has also been issued to parents to help prevent further incidents.