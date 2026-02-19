Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Police investigate surge in anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills

Police are investigating a spate of anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills, including banging on doors, eggs being thrown at property, and doors being kicked.

It is reported that young people are involved.

Sergeant Harkin of the Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team said the behaviour is totally unacceptable and that the victims are being engaged with directly to progress investigations.

Patrols continue in the area in a bid to ease growing fears, particularly among older residents whose homes have been targeted.

An appeal has also been issued to parents to help prevent further incidents.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Close up compassionate young foster parent holding hands of little kid girl, giving psychological help, supporting at home. Sincere different generations family sharing secrets or making peace.
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Stop the Cuts, Support the Kids’ protest planned in Buncrana over SNA reductions

19 February 2026
ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News

ATU applicants among researches awarded new funding from EPA

19 February 2026
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy urges government to address healthcare failings in Donegal

19 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/02/2026

19 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Close up compassionate young foster parent holding hands of little kid girl, giving psychological help, supporting at home. Sincere different generations family sharing secrets or making peace.
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Stop the Cuts, Support the Kids’ protest planned in Buncrana over SNA reductions

19 February 2026
ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News

ATU applicants among researches awarded new funding from EPA

19 February 2026
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy urges government to address healthcare failings in Donegal

19 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 19/02/2026

19 February 2026
Oatfield 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lights to be installed at pedestrian crossing on Letterkenny’s Oatfield Roundabout

19 February 2026
keadue national school
News, Audio, Top Stories

Keadue NS seeks public feedback on future plans

19 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube