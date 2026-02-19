Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps welcome UCD to Finn Park for their first home game of the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season this Friday.

It was a frustrating start to the season last week for Harps, who were beaten 2-1 by Athlone Town in the midlands after going ahead early through new signing and debutant Temi Ajibola who was later forced off due to injury.

In the Premier Division, Derry City have their third home game in as many weeks as they host Bohemians.

There has been late drama twice already at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

On the opening night, an injury time effort from Josh Thomas completed a turnaround against Sligo Rovers, while last week’s 98th minute Michael Duffy penalty rescued a draw against newly promoted Dundalk.

Bohs are the visitors this Friday and they are also sitting on four points after two games played having drawn with St. Patrick’s Athletic and beaten Sligo Rovers 4-0.

Former Finn Harps captain and manager Anthony Gorman joined Mark Gallagher on The Score programme this week to look ahead to the weekend’s League Of Ireland action…