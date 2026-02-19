Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps welcome UCD to Finn Park for their first home game of the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season this Friday.

It was a frustrating start to the season last week for Harps, who were beaten 2-1 by Athlone Town in the midlands after going ahead early through new signing and debutant Temi Ajibola who was later forced off due to injury.

In the Premier Division, Derry City have their third home game in as many weeks as they host Bohemians.

There has been late drama twice already at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

On the opening night, an injury time effort from Josh Thomas completed a turnaround against Sligo Rovers, while last week’s 98th minute Michael Duffy penalty rescued a draw against newly promoted Dundalk.

Bohs are the visitors this Friday and they are also sitting on four points after two games played having drawn with St. Patrick’s Athletic and beaten Sligo Rovers 4-0.

Former Finn Harps captain and manager Anthony Gorman joined Mark Gallagher on The Score programme this week to look ahead to the weekend’s League Of Ireland action…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, February 20th

19 February 2026
Pier Hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for new hotel in Rathmullan

19 February 2026
house building
News, Top Stories

26 housing commencements in Donegal last month

19 February 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 284: Lee Hunter and using AI in the shellfish sector – plus Enterprise Week

19 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, February 20th

19 February 2026
Pier Hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for new hotel in Rathmullan

19 February 2026
house building
News, Top Stories

26 housing commencements in Donegal last month

19 February 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 284: Lee Hunter and using AI in the shellfish sector – plus Enterprise Week

19 February 2026
Heydon and Muir
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pilot cross-border bovine TB project launched in Donegal

19 February 2026
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Domestic abuse incidents increase 74% since 2018 in Donegal

19 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube