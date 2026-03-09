Donegal man helps Irish hockey team to reach World Cup Finals

Donegal man Luke Witherow is part of the Irish men’s hockey team that have booked their place at the World Cup Finals.

Last night Ireland came from behind to beat France 2-1 in the final of the qualifier tournament held in Chile.

Convoy native Witherow – who played club hockey with Raphoe before joining one of Ireland’s leading sides, Banbridge – has firmly established himself in the Irish set-up.

Ireland’s win sees them secure top spot with a perfect record in the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago, Chile, and will also see the side lock down ninth in the world rankings, their highest position since beating New Zealand at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The team will turn their attention to the FIH Hockey Nations Cup this summer before the all-important FIH Hockey World Cup in August.