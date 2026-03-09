Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, March 9th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, March 9th

Top Stories

MAry Lou
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin leader meets Creeslough victims’ families

9 March 2026
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, March 9th

9 March 2026
Donegal airprt
News, Top Stories

Donegal Airport gives update from meeting with Dept. of Transport

9 March 2026
Department of Justice 1
News, Top Stories

Bill to assist with Omagh Inquiry gets Government approval

9 March 2026
NTA Town Bus
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for a timeline on new Letterkenny town bus service

9 March 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí witness appeal after fatal Sligo road collision

9 March 2026

