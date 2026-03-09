Seven agricultural shows in Donegal to share almost €60,000

Seven agricultural shows in Donegal have received funding totalling €59,400.

The funding is part of an overall package of €1,046,400 announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary.

The shows being supported in Donegal are in Ardara, Ballyshannon, Clonmany, Finn Valley, Glencolmcille, Inishowen and Meenacross Shows.

*********

Full details –

€59,400 allocated for Donegal agricultural shows

Seven agricultural shows in Donegal have received funding totalling €59,400.

The funding is part of an overall package of €1,046,400 announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary.

The breakdown of the Donegal allocation is as follows:

Ardara Show (Sat August 4th) €8,400.

Ballyshannon Agricultural Show (Sun August 16th) €8,400.

Clonmany Agricultural Show (Tue August 4th – Wed August 5th) €10,700.

Finn Valley Show (Sat June 27th) €8,400.

Glencolmcille Agricultural Show (Sun August 2nd – Mon August 3rd) €8,400.

Inishowen Agricultural Show (Sat July 18th) €8,400.

Meenacross Show (Mon August 3rd) €6,700.

Welcoming the allocations for local shows, Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue, said: “This support will be administered through the Irish Shows Association and demonstrates the government’s continued support for rural Ireland.”

“Donegal has a long tradition of quality agricultural shows that have evolved over the years. The shows throughout the various parts of our county serve as shop windows for local producers and the agri-food sector and are also a timely boost to economies of the host towns and villages,” the Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy added.

“Our agricultural shows are also important platforms for the showcasing of the latest advancements in agricultural technology. The allocations to the seven Donegal agricultural shows that will take place between June and September will assist the organisers with operational costs. The shows give communities an opportunity to come together and celebrate local life,” the Donegal Minister of State said.