Appeal over decision to drop terrorism charge against Kneecap’s Mo Chara unsuccessful

An appeal against the decision to drop a terrorism charge against Kneecap’s Mo Chara in the UK has been unsuccessful.

It had been alleged that Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh displayed a flag in support of Hezbollah, but a London judge threw out the charge in September over timing issues

The Crown Prosecution Service brought an appeal against the decision in January, but the High Court announced today it had lost.

Speaking in West Belfast this afternoon, Liam Óg says the entire process has brought both negative and positive attention to the band:

Kneecap’s lawyer Darragh Mackin welcomes the outcome: