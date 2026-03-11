Ballybofey EuroMillions player wins top prize of €500,000

The National Lottery have confirmed that a player of EuroMillions Plus in Ballybofey has matched all five numbers from Tuesday night’s draw and has won the top prize of €500,000.

This ticket was purchased on Tuesday, 10th March at Harkin’s Gala, Donegal Road, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, and the player is the biggest winner in the country from last night’s draw.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers in the Tuesday, 10th March EuroMillions draw were: 2, 10, 22, 25 and 35.

The National Lottery is urging players who purchased tickets at Harkin’s Gala in Ballybofey to check carefully, as one ticket worth €500,000 has yet to be claimed.