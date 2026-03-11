Bradley hopeful Buncrana Three School Campus will open by September 2030

A member of the board of Donegal ETB says he hopes the long awaited Three School Campus in Buncrana will be ready to open its doors by September 2030.

Cllr Fionan Bradley was speaking following confirmation that the formal planning application for the facility has been lodged.

The site, which is just over 10 acres in size, is opposite what is known locally as ‘The General’s Shop’ on the left of the Causeway Road as you leave Buncrana heading towards Carndonagh.

It’s intended that three schools, Crana College, Colaiste Chinneal Eoin and Gaelscoil Bun Chranna will be located at the site.

Cllr Bradley, a past pupil of Crana College, is also on the college’s Board of Management.

He says it’s difficult to predict timelines, but believes 2030 is a realistic target………….