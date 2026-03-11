Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Deputy Doherty to introduce emergency legislation in the Dáil to cut oil prices

Deputy Pearse Doherty has announced he will introduce emergency legislation in the Dáil to cut the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating oil.

The Mineral Oil Tax Bill 2026 would introduce temporary reductions in fuel taxes for a six-month emergency period to provide immediate relief to households, workers and farmers facing escalating energy costs.

Under the legislation, excise duty on home heating oil would be removed, excise on petrol and diesel would reduce by 20c per litre and excise on green diesel used by farmers would also be cut.

Deputy Doherty says families and workers cannot sustain the price increases:

