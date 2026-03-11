Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

High Court criticises Stormont departments over A5 case

A High Court judge has strongly criticised two Stormont departments over their handling of a legal case linked to the A5 road upgrade.

The Irish News reports that Mr Justice McAlinden said the Department for Infrastructure and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took an “unprincipled” approach and accused them of “gaslighting” the court by introducing new climate arguments during an appeal.

He had previously quashed approval for the £1.7 billion project over concerns about climate targets.

The A5 has long been regarded as one of the north’s most dangerous roads, with 57 people killed since 2006.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said she was disappointed by the ruling but remains committed to pursuing the appeal.

She said her priority is getting the road built and saving lives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

1_A5
News, Top Stories

High Court criticises Stormont departments over A5 case

11 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, March 11th

11 March 2026
Kneecap 1
News, Audio

Appeal over decision to drop terrorism charge against Kneecap’s Mo Chara unsuccessful

11 March 2026
sproaiagussport2
News, Top Stories

Spraoi agus Spórt included in national parenting support funding

11 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

1_A5
News, Top Stories

High Court criticises Stormont departments over A5 case

11 March 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, March 11th

11 March 2026
Kneecap 1
News, Audio

Appeal over decision to drop terrorism charge against Kneecap’s Mo Chara unsuccessful

11 March 2026
sproaiagussport2
News, Top Stories

Spraoi agus Spórt included in national parenting support funding

11 March 2026
hp-offp-parkingticket
News, Top Stories

Donegal parking fines fell during 2025 compared to year prior

11 March 2026
NationalLottery
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey EuroMillions player wins top prize of €500,000

11 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube