High Court criticises Stormont departments over A5 case

A High Court judge has strongly criticised two Stormont departments over their handling of a legal case linked to the A5 road upgrade.

The Irish News reports that Mr Justice McAlinden said the Department for Infrastructure and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took an “unprincipled” approach and accused them of “gaslighting” the court by introducing new climate arguments during an appeal.

He had previously quashed approval for the £1.7 billion project over concerns about climate targets.

The A5 has long been regarded as one of the north’s most dangerous roads, with 57 people killed since 2006.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said she was disappointed by the ruling but remains committed to pursuing the appeal.

She said her priority is getting the road built and saving lives.