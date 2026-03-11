National wind warning coming into effect at midnight

A cold and windy snap is on the way for the entire country tomorrow. A status yellow warning for wind comes into effect at midnight and will remain in place until 6pm. Met Éireann is warning of difficult travelling conditions and fallen trees.

There was a wind warning in effect in Donegal last night ; it expired at 5 o’clock this morning.

The ESB Powercheck service is showing no outages in the county at the moment.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says it’s disappointing news for those looking for a milder spring…………….