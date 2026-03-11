PSNI investigating two sudden deaths near Omagh

Police in Tyrone are investigating two sudden deaths near Omagh.

The Garvaghy Road was closed overnight, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

The PSNI say an update will be issued in due course.

Meanwhile, a man is still being questioned in Fermanagh over the suspected murder of Ellie Flanagan.

The 23 year old was found dead in Enniskillen on Saturday.

A murder investigation was launched and a 45 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and other related offences.

Yesterday, detectives were given an extra 24 hours to question the man as part of the inquiry.