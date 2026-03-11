Timeline of restoration work at Alley Theatre Strabane revealed

At a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture committee this week, a timeline was revealed for the reopening of the Alley Theatre.

The arts venue, which is in Strabane town centre, was forced to close in September 2025 due to a major water leak that was discovered.

After a delay in restoration work, it has been revealed that work at the Alley Theatre will be completed early in the Summer before a full schedule can resume in September.

Local Cllr Brian Harte says the town will welcome its return: