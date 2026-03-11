Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

Timeline of restoration work at Alley Theatre Strabane revealed

At a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture committee this week, a timeline was revealed for the reopening of the Alley Theatre.

The arts venue, which is in Strabane town centre, was forced to close in September 2025 due to a major water leak that was discovered.

After a delay in restoration work, it has been revealed that work at the Alley Theatre will be completed early in the Summer before a full schedule can resume in September.

Local Cllr Brian Harte says the town will welcome its return:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Aontu logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney re-elected to Aontú’s National Executive

11 March 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Audio, Top Stories

McDermott demands action to ensure a dependable water supply in Culdaff

11 March 2026
Catherine Connolly Ardara
Top Stories, Audio, News

President Connolly’s Ardara visit highlights DCB issues in childcare

11 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 11/03/2026

11 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Aontu logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney re-elected to Aontú’s National Executive

11 March 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Audio, Top Stories

McDermott demands action to ensure a dependable water supply in Culdaff

11 March 2026
Catherine Connolly Ardara
Top Stories, Audio, News

President Connolly’s Ardara visit highlights DCB issues in childcare

11 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 11/03/2026

11 March 2026
alley theatre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Timeline of restoration work at Alley Theatre Strabane revealed

11 March 2026
crana college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bradley hopeful Buncrana Three School Campus will open by September 2030

11 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube