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The players deserve great credit for getting back in the game – Tommy Canning

Tommy Canning

Conor Tourish netted his second fantastic goal of the season deep into injury time to earn Finn Harps a 2-2 draw against Treaty United in Ballybofey this evening.

Harps were 2-0 down at half time but Gavin McAteer pulled one back with 12 minutes remaining and, after Temi Ajibola missed a penalty on 87 minutes, Tourish popped up with the dramatic equaliser to snatch a point.

After the game, Finn Harps Assistant Manager Tommy Canning told Diarmaid Doherty the players deserve great credit for getting back into the game…

 

And here’s Harps defender Joel Bradley Walsh who was happy with the second-half performance…

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