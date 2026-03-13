Tourish nets equaliser in injury time for Finn Harps

Finn Harps came from being 2-0 down to snatch a draw at the death against Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

The Limerick side were 2-0 up after just 18 minutes thanks to a brace from Jason Oyenuga.

It remained that way until half time and it took until 78 minutes until Harps got their opener – Gavin McAteer got his first goal of the season to bring Kevin McHugh’s side back into it.

Temi Ajibola saw his penalty saved on 87 minutes and it looked like disappointment for the home side until Conor Tourish finished brilliantly to make it 2-2 four minutes into injury time.

Diarmaid Doherty was live as Tourish hit the net for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division results, Cork City scored late to defeat Longford 2-1, Bray Wanderers were 2-1 winners at home to UCD, Athlone Town beat Cobh 2-0 and it finished 1-1 between Wexford and Kerry.