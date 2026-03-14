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Justice Minister publishes bill on the Omagh Bomb Inquiry

A bill on the Omagh Bombing Inquiry has been published.

It’s designed to allow oral testimony to be given before the Irish courts for the Inquiry.

It includes new features aimed at maximising evidential opportunities available to the Chairman of the Inquiry to fulfil the terms of reference and enhance transparency.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has published the bill, saying it’s in the interests of the victims’ families and survivors in their search for truth and accountability.

29 people were killed in the explosion in August 1998.

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