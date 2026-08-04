Van driver taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Derry

A motorist was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Derry this morning.

Police received a report shortly before 9.45am of a crash involving a white Vauxhall van and grey VW Arteon on the Victoria Road.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatments to injuries not believed to be serious or life-threatening at this time.