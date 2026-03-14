No injuries reported following two-vehicle collision near Drumkeen

No injuries have been reported following a road traffic collision near Drumkeen yesterday evening.
The collision involved two vehicles and occurred on the N13 at around 7.50pm.
Gardaí say no injuries were reported at the time.
No injuries have been reported following a road traffic collision near Drumkeen yesterday evening.
The collision involved two vehicles and occurred on the N13 at around 7.50pm.
Gardaí say no injuries were reported at the time.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland