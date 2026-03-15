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One change in Donegal team to face Roscommon

Unbeaten Donegal will face Roscommon in Division 1 of the National Football League Division 1 this afternoon at Dr. Hyde Park.

Jim McGuinness has made one change to the team that lined out against Galway a fortnight ago, with Finbarr Roarty replacing Eoin McGeehin in the starting fifteen.

Michael Murphy and Peadar Mogan have once again been named as substitutes and St. Michael’s man Michael Langan will captain the side.

See the full squad below:

 

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney will be live on Highland from the throw-in at 1:30pm this afternoon.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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