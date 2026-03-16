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The Greg Hughes Show Monday 16/03/2026

 

Welcome to the podcast for today’s edition of the Greg Hughes Show with Donna-Marie Doherty. It was a packed Monday morning as we navigated a historic night for Ireland in Hollywood, alongside pressing community concerns regarding waste, rural crime, and road safety.

Oscar Glory for Ireland: We began with the incredible news from the Academy Awards. Highland Radio journalist Katie Gillen joined the show to reflect on Jessie Buckley’s Oscar win. We discussed the electric atmosphere following the ceremony and what this global recognition means for the star’s home county.

The School Meal Waste: A shocking new survey has revealed that three-quarters of hot school meals are currently being thrown away. Senator Linda Nelson-Murray joined Donna-Marie to parse through these findings, discussing the disconnect between the current program and the students it aims to serve, and why so much taxpayer-funded nutrition is ending up in the bin.

Rural Blight: Fly-Tipping in South Donegal: The conversation turned to the environmental damage being done to our local landscape. Senator Manus Boyle expressed his outrage over the levels of fly-tipping discovered along the Ardara-Ardahey road, calling for urgent action to tackle the persistent issue of illegal dumping in the area.

Sport: The DL Debate Brendan Devenney joined via zoom to wrap up a massive weekend of sporting action.

  • Weekend Review: A look back at the latest performances and results from across the county.

  • DL Debate Preview: Brendan gave us a taste of what to expect on tonight’s show as the Donegal men encountered their first league loss.

Community and Road Safety We focused on the essential work of our local frontline services with two key segments:

  • Garda Information: Gráinne Doherty from An Garda Síochána provided our weekly community update, highlighting this week’s information clinics and local safety initiatives.

  • Road Safety Warning: Former Sergeant Christy Galligan joined the show with a sobering statistic, revealing that one driver has been caught drink-driving every 45 minutes over the past 72 hours. We discussed the implications of these figures for road safety as we head into St. Patrick’s Day.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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