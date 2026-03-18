Housing prices on the rise in Donegal

The average house price increased across Donegal in January.

According to CSO data, increases were recorded across each of the Eircode areas, Letterkenny (F92), Lifford (F93), and Donegal Town (F94).

The largest year-on-year increase was recorded in the Donegal region at 19%.

January 2025 saw the average house price at €214,876, which rose to €254,945 over 12 months.

Fewer houses were sold in the region, with 10 compared to 17 the previous year, a 41% drop.

In Lifford, the average price rose 13%, from €197,088 to €222,947.

Two more houses were sold last January, bringing the total to 19.

Finally, a marginal increase of just 1% was recorded in Letterkenny, from €219,511 to €221,265.

The number of houses sold fell by 44%, from 23 to 13.



