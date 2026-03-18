Sinn Féin urges government to support its bill to reduce fuel taxes

Sinn Fein is accusing the Government of ‘dithering’ and ‘delaying’ on high fuel prices.

Costs have been rising since the war in Iran halted global supplies.

The coalition says it will act on the issue in the coming days.

However, Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty says it’s ‘absolutely wrong’ action isn’t being taken now……………

Later today in the Dail, Deputy Doherty will move a bill to reduce those taxes as a temporary emergency measure.

A short time ago, his party leader Mary Lou McDonald urged Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to support and adopt that bill……..