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Tanaiste responds to SF motion by promising energy supports are on the way

The Tanaiste has told the Dail new energy supports are on the way.

They will be agreed at the next Cabinet meeting.

Simon Harris was responding to an emergency motion brought by Sinn Fein which aims to bring down the costs of fuel and home heating oil.

It was moved a short time ago by the party’s Finance Spokesperson, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty……………..

Responding, the Tanaiste did not specify what the measures would be, but said they will be in “areas in which there is the most acute pressure & challenge”.

Simon Harris said the measures will only be short-term for now………………….

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