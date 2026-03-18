The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 18/03/2026

Welcome back to the podcast. Today’s episode is a packed one, covering everything from the high-stakes diplomacy in Washington D.C. to the economic pressures hitting the heart of our local industries here in the Northwest.

Inside the Headlines & The Oval Office

We kick things off with a deep dive into this morning’s papers before crossing the Atlantic. Peter Kelly, Special Correspondent with the Irish Examiner, joins Greg from Washington. Peter provides an inside look at Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s high-profile meeting with President Donald Trump, discussing the diplomatic ripples and what this means for Irish-American relations in a changing political landscape.

The Fuel Crisis: Breaking Point for Transport & Fishing

The rising cost of fuel is no longer just a headline—it’s a threat to the viability of essential services.

Maelisa McGettigan (McGettigan Travel): Explains the grim reality facing private operators, where the cost of diesel is making school runs and Local Link services financially unviable.

Kevin Byrne (National Inshore Fisherman’s Association): Shares a sobering report from the coast, noting that fuel bills for small-scale fishers have effectively doubled, leaving the sector at a crossroads.

Resilience & Restoration at Doagh Famine Village

In an inspiring turn, Pat Doherty joins the show to discuss the journey of Doagh Famine Village. Following a devastating fire that threatened the future of this iconic site, Pat details the hard work and community spirit involved in building back and preserving our local heritage.

Home, Energy, and The Irish Mammy

Inishowen Co-Op Home Build Event: Evelyn McGlynn and Martin McCole join Greg to preview this Saturday’s big event. If you’re building, renovating, or trying to slash your energy bills, this Hub is the place to be.

The Irish Mammy’s Cookbook: Finally, we add a bit of flavor to the show as Orla Drumgoole introduces her new book. It’s a celebration of the recipes and the “mammy-isms” that define Irish kitchens.

Don’t miss a beat—listen to the full episode below.