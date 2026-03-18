“We were very lucky to get the win” – Gary Boyle on Donegal u20’s narrow win over Fermanagh

A late Kalvin McLaughlin score gave Donegal’s U20 footballers an opening round win in the Ulster U20 Football Championship in Buncrana this evening.

Gary Boyle’s team were forced to work extremely hard for the victory against a good Fermanagh team who burst out of the blocks and raced into an eight point lead without reply.

A Kevin Muldoon penalty and a goal from Donnacha O’Baoill kept Donegal within two points at half-time and it took a late effort from McLaughlin to get the job done.

After the game, Donegal Manager Gary Boyle told The Donegal News’ Ryan Ferry his side were “very lucky” to come away with the win but was pleased with the character shown…

And here’s Donegal u20 Vice-Captain Callum McCrea who says next week’s clash against Monaghan is going to be another “tough test” in Castleblayney…