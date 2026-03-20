Business Matters, Ep 288 – Upbeat jobs outlook in Gaeltacht, motoring trends and a new social enterprise initiative

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore begins with some interesting thoughts from Tomás Ó Síocháin, the CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, who firmly believers that Gaeltacht areas could find themselves having to manage in influx of people.

Next up there’s up update on new car registrations in Donegal.

And then Chris speaks with Brendan Mulry, a project officer with Irish Rural Link, about social enterprises, and in particular the new Rural Innovation and Social Enterprise (RISE) programme designed to put social enterprise at the centre of sustainable rural development.

You can listen to the full programme here: