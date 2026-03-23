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Donegal drug conviction stats for 2025 revealed

A Freedom of Information request has revealed that there was an increase at Donegal District court for Drug offences from 2024 to 2025.

18 people were convicted which was up from 16 the year prior.

It was also revealed that there was a decrease at Letterkenny district court year on year with 48 convicted in 2025 down from 69 in 2024.

The highest increase year on year was at Tullamore District Court which saw a 180 per cent increase in drugs convictions.

The data was provided to Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú:

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